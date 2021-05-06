SVB Leerink Cuts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $102.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target cut by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $103.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.89% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $77.34. 388,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,865,690. The stock has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.