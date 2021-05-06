SVB Leerink Increases Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $205.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average of $156.28. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

