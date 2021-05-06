SVB Leerink Lowers Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $39.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.17. 3,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,293. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

