Swerve Market Capitalization Hits $26.02 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Swerve has a market capitalization of $26.02 million and $9.02 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00003837 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00083921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.57 or 0.00823599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00103161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,235.57 or 0.09182813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Swerve

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 13,702,212 coins and its circulating supply is 11,893,159 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

