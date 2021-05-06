Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Holly Van Deursen Acquires 4,750 Shares

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Shares of Synthomer stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 520 ($6.79). The company had a trading volume of 397,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 479.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 446.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Synthomer plc has a 52-week low of GBX 262.60 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 527 ($6.89). The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 745.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.60 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $3.00. Synthomer’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNT shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 428.89 ($5.60).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

