Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.72.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TTWO opened at $167.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.73. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.86 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

