Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.470-1.570 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.47 to $1.57 EPS.

NYSE SKT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,689,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -426.39 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

