Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

