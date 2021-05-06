Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.49

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 17436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,528. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

