Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 33,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,749 shares of company stock valued at $39,390,631 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 920,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,474 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

