Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.64

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.64 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 181.13 ($2.37). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 179.60 ($2.35), with a volume of 20,946,807 shares changing hands.
TW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of £6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.99.
In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 261 shares of company stock valued at $44,994.
About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.