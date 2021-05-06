Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.64

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.64 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 181.13 ($2.37). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 179.60 ($2.35), with a volume of 20,946,807 shares changing hands.

TW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of £6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 183.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 148.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 261 shares of company stock valued at $44,994.

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

