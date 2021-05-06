TC Energy (TRP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$61.60 on Thursday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71. The firm has a market cap of C$60.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$927,602.30. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$470,193.40. Insiders purchased 28,245 shares of company stock worth $1,630,987 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.67.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

