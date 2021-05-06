TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Gap Down to $22.47

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.47, but opened at $21.60. TCR2 Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.48, with a volume of 3,691 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $95,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.