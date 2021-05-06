TD Securities Raises Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to $10.50

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMLEF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLEF remained flat at $$8.05 during trading on Thursday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

