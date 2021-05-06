TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,174,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,894,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,490,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after buying an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,392,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL stock opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.09, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.