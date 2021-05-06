Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

NYSE TECK opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

