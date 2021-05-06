Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.35

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 122102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECK. TD Securities raised their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

