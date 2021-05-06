Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $295.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.84.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.14. 144,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Insiders have sold 501,572 shares of company stock valued at $94,782,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

