Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $460.44.

Shares of Teleflex stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $407.39. 9,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,380. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.69.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

