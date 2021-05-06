TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect TELUS International (Cda) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

TIXT opened at $30.69 on Thursday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIXT. William Blair began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

