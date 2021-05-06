Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $240.92. 9,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,857. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.53 and a one year high of $244.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.30. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.