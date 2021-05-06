Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after buying an additional 715,912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after buying an additional 331,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 246,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,263. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $80.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

