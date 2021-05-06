Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 30,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,501. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.