Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TME opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 215.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 53,818 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 110.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 579,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 303,830 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

