Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 43,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,086,995 shares of company stock valued at $139,921,125. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

