Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

Terex has decreased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TEX stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -880.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. Terex has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $53.99.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Insiders have sold 223,104 shares of company stock worth $9,724,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

