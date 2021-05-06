Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion.

Terex stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,989. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.67 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Terex to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

