Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $64.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 43.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.