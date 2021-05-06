Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $123.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.83 and a 12-month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $563,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,146. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

