TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%.

Shares of NYSE:TTI traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 3.36. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.