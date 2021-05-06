Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lifted by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 141.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.95. 161,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

