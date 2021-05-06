Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by Cascend Securities from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $181.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $167.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

