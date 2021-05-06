Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $104.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.22.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $104.77 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

