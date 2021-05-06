The AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.500-1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The AES also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. 16,043,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75. The AES has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

