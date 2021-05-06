The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

ANDE traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,204. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21. The stock has a market cap of $994.95 million, a PE ratio of -421.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

