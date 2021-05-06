The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.16 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

