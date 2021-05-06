The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,395.00 target price on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

SAM stock opened at $1,099.20 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $470.66 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,201.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,051.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 140.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

