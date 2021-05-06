The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lowered by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 65.5% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 46.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 122.7% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 59.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Clorox by 7.8% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.