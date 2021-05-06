The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $184.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 12.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 11.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

