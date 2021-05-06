The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,153,166 shares of company stock worth $609,262,161. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of EL traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $296.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,990. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.10 and its 200 day moving average is $267.92. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a PE ratio of 179.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

