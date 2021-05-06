The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.00

Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.94, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $526.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 43.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in The First of Long Island by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,013,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.