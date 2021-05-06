The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) COO Shawn Curran Sells 7,562 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $257,788.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Gap by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in The Gap by 11,950.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

