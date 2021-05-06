The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $357.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $359.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

