The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€296.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €296.00 ($348.24) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €218.00 ($256.47) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €230.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €173.90. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

