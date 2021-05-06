The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,095,000 after acquiring an additional 956,382 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,165,000 after purchasing an additional 576,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,085,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,079,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.