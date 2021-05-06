The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $35.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.18.

NYSE:MOS opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The Mosaic has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

