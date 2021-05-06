The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Earnings Results

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. 46,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,837. The New York Times has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Get The New York Times alerts:

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.