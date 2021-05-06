The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 212.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $570,394. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

