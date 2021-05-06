The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at $1,530,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Progressive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Progressive by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

PGR opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.44.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

