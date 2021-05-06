The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $610.76

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 610.76 ($7.98) and traded as high as GBX 641.40 ($8.38). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 626 ($8.18), with a volume of 2,759,346 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 626.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.33.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

